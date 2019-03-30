John Cena Spotted Cozying up to Mystery Woman in Vancouver

After WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella announced their split last summer, Cena is ready to move on, sparking romance rumors with a new woman — someone fans on social media think also shares a striking resemblance to his ex.

In photos exclusively captured by TMZ cameras, Cena was photographed cozying up to a mysterious brunette while filming his new comedy Playing With Fire alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Pitch Perfect actor, Skylar Astin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 41-year-old actor and his rumored leading lady were seen sharing a laugh while on a stroll through the Canadian city.

The new images emerged shortly after his ex-fiancee, Bella, confirmed her own new romance with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The wrestling star confirmed the news with a selfie of the two shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, along with dishing details about their new relationship on her sister Brie’s podcast series.

“Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market,” she said, referencing the multiple times the two of them have been photographed together.

While she said they were “dating,” Bella was quick to clarify that it wasn’t anything more serious than that, adding how the two are not labeling themselves as “boyfriend and girlfriend” — though she was not coy to add he was a “great kisser.”

While she is moving on with her former dance buddy, it was a different story for Bella just days ago. In the most recent episode of her E! reality series, Total Bellas filmed months ago, Bella revealed she wasn’t quite ready to see her former fiancé out and about with a new love.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me,” she said to her sister, Brie in a segment on the series. “I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I’m ready for a new me.”

Bella went on to say how she needed to “start living” as if no one was watching and just “move forward” unafraid of hurting anyone’s feelings.

In an interview with Access Live, Bella admitted she was not in the market for a full-fledged relationship.

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now,” she said. “I’m just looking to have fun. I’m just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot, it’s only been a few.”

Photo credit: Getty Images