Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara Following Split Announcement

Joe Manganiello officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sofía Vergara, two days after the couple announced their decision to split after seven years of marriage. In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Magic Mike star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from the Modern Family star, listing the date of separation as July 2 and referencing a prenup the couple has in place.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, confirmed they were ending their marriage earlier this week via a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

One insider source told PEOPLE that the former couple had a "rift" formed in their relationship over their conflicting ideas about welcoming a child together. "He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the source said. Vergara has a 31-year-old son from her brief marriage to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993, while Manganiello does not have any children of his own. Another source told the magazine that the stars "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other's interests ahead of their own to make it work."

Rumors of trouble in Vergara and Manganiello's relationship came just shortly before the separation news broke, as Vergara was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday sans wedding ring with friends in Italy. The former couple was last photographed on the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023, and Manganiello last posted photos of him and Vergara together on Instagram on June 8. Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding in November 2015 in front of 400 guests. In attendance were Vergara's Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and Ty Burrell, as well as Manganiello's True Blood co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, as well as his Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum.