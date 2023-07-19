Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Divorce: Reason for Split Revealed

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's split seems to have been amicable. TMZ reported Monday that the couple, who married in May 2021, have broken up after two years of marriage, and while neither have publicly addressed the reports, sources have indicated that Gomez and Dalton decided to end things after realizing their two-year marriage just wasn't working out.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after the news broke, three separate anonymous sources indicated that Grande and Gomez had allegedly been attempting to work through troubles in their marriage, namely the long periods of time they were forced to be a part due to their different schedules. Per TMZ, the couple hasn't lived together since December, when Grande began filming Wicked, forcing them to remain "thousands of miles" apart.

One source told ET "Ariana and Dalton's friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues." Another source alleged that the couple "have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn't," noting that Grande has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."

"Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit," a third source claimed. "Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn't been talking a lot about their split."

Meanwhile, one source told Page Six that Grande and Gomez "came to the decision together" to divorce, as they "were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends." A source who spoke to PEOPLE echoed that sentiment, stating the pair "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since separating.

The remarks match TMZ's initial report, which claimed the couple had been experiencing marital issues for some time, and despite efforts months back to reconcile their difference, realized it was best to end their relationship. The couple reportedly separated in January. TMZ reported that the pair, who are said to be "heading for divorce," remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly.

Gomez and Grande reportedly began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement in March 2020. They quietly tied the knot in May 2021. The couple have not addressed reports of their separation and aside from the statements from anonymous sources, the reason for their split remains unconfirmed.