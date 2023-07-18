Sofia Vergara Divorce Update: Reason for Split From Joe Manganiello Revealed

There's been a pretty sizeable update on Sofia Vergara's divorce from Joe Manganiello. While anonymous sources always tend to speak out on these sorts of high-profile celebrity splits, The Daily Mail spoke with an unnamed source that laid out a lengthy explanation of what went wrong between the Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike star.

In a multi-paragraph quote, the Daily Mail source lays out that the two's differences in lifestyle simply drove them apart. Manganiello was described as a "big kid" who "chases fun" by going to live events and playing video games and roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons. While he obviously takes his work life seriously, he also "is always ready to live life to the fullest and go out and just be fun and have fun."

"This was immediately an attraction for Sofia who is completely the opposite, sure she loves having a good time and going out, but she is more concerned with the finer things in life, the trips, lavish dinners, being a celebrity, and everything that comes with all of that," the source claimed.

There was a bit of shade thrown at Vergara by the source, claiming she's a bit vain and "has a temper and gets upset over stupid things very easily." Manganiello apparently has more of a "go with the flow" attitude.

"That was not really seen while they were falling in love, but then the true versions of themselves started showing and they just got annoyed with each other, choosing work over hanging out," the source said. "Then bit by bit, they stopped wanting to be together and stopped hanging out because something so little would often trigger an attitude that would bug them, just their attitudes on everything were completely different and something like that is extremely draining for a relationship and they got to the point where it would be a good day and one thing would be said or done and they would just get upset with each other.

"It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together. When people say they will be friendly, they will, but the romance part of things is over. They grew a part from something that could have been really good."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello broke the news of their divorce to Page Six in the form of a joint statement on Monday. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple's statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia Vergara is one the judge's panel for America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. She's best known for portraying Modern Family's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the wife of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and the mother of Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez). She's also known for movie roles in Hot Pursuit, Machete Kills, Chef and Four Brothers. She is set to appear in the upcoming R-rated pet comedy Strays, in theaters on Aug. 18. (Luckily she likely won't face any awkward questions around this split during the Strays press tour given the ongoing SAG strikes, which bars promotion of major studio projects like Strays.)

Joe Manganiello notably played Alcide Herveaux on HBO's True Blood. Movie fans will know him for starring as Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike trilogy: Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and (in a cameo) Magic Mike's Last Dance. He also had notable roles on How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill and American Heiress. Manganiello's a prominent figure in the world of geek media, due to that previously mentioned love of Dungeons and Dragons. He also appeared as the DC Comics supervillain Deathstroke in a tease from 2017's Justice League and the Marvel character Flash Thompson in Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3.