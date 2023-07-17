Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorcing

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing. The Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike actor sent out a statement to Page Six indicating that they are currently separated and will divorce soon. The couple married in November 2015 after starting their relationship in mid-2014.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple's statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

That's all that Sofia Vergara, age 51, and Joe Manganiello, age 46, had to say about the split, but an anonymous source told Page Six that this breakup was not a sudden reaction. Instead, the couple came to the decision over time.

"Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," the unnamed source said.

Sofia Vergara is currently a host on America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. She's best known for portraying Modern Family's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the wife of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and the mother of Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez). She's also known for movie roles in Hot Pursuit, Machete Kills, Chef and Four Brothers. She is set to appear in the upcoming R-rated pet comedy Strays, in theaters on Aug. 18. (Luckily she likely won't face any awkward questions around this split during the Strays press tour given the ongoing SAG strikes, which bars promotion of major studio projects like Strays.)

As for Joe Manganiello, he's appeared as Big Dick Richie in all three Magic Mike movies: Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and (in a cameo) Magic Mike's Last Dance. He also played Alcide Herveaux on True Blood, in addition to other memorable TV appearances on How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill and American Heiress. Manganiello's a prominent figure in the world of geek media, due to his open celebration of Dungeons and Dragons. He also played the DC Comics supervillain Deathstroke in a tease from 2017's Justice League and the Marvel character Flash Thompson in Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3.

It's worth noting that Vergara seemingly alluded at the divorce in a Saturday Instagram post. She captioned a photo of herself on vacation with the quip, "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."