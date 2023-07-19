Julie Bowen Reacts to 'Modern Family' Co-Star Sofia Vergara's Split From Husband Joe Manganiello

Julie Bowen is showing her support for her former Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello. After Vergara announced Monday that she and the Magic Mike star have split after seven years of marriage, Bowen was quick to react to the news when jumping into the comments section of one of Vergara's recent social media posts.

As news of her divorce broke, Vergara took to Instagram Monday to share several new snaps of herself as she enjoys her Italian getaway. In the carousel of images, the actress can be seen sporting a blue and black leopard-print thong one-piece as she soaks up the sun, in one image drinking from a glass of water. Vergara captioned the post, "Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!" Bowen eventually jumped into the comments, writing, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!" Bowen also added several heart emojis.

Bowen's comment came after Vergara and Manganiello confirmed in a statement to Page Six that they "have made the difficult decision to divorce." The couple added, "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

While neither Vergara nor Manganiello shared a reason for their split, an unnamed source alleged in a quote to the Daily Mail that the couple, who married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015, were ultimately driven apart by their different lifestyles. Describing Manganiello as a "big kid" who "chases fun" and who is also "always ready to live life to the fullest and go out and just be fun and have fun," the source claimed that Vergara "is completely the opposite." While the actress "loves having a good time and going out," the source added that Vergara is more concerned with the "finer things in life, the trips, lavish dinners, being a celebrity, and everything that comes with all of that." Ultimately, "bit by bit, they stopped wanting to be together and stopped hanging out because something so little would often trigger an attitude that would bug them." The source alleged that "their attitudes on everything were completely different and something like that is extremely draining for a relationship."

An anonymous source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight expressed a similar sentiment, claiming that the pair "have been living separate lives" and "spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones."

Aside from the joint statement shared with Page Six, Vergara and Manganiello have not further addressed their split. The couple have not expressed what led to their decision to divorce.