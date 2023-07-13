Kevin Costner Reportedly 'Out for Revenge' in Divorce From Ex Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's divorce gets worse by the day. The already contentious battle has been magnified amid the judge's child support ruling. Initially, his estranged wife, Christine, sought $248k a month for their three children. The Bodyguard star fought back, saying the amount was in excess and claimed Christine would be using the money to fund her own lifestyle and plastic surgery procedures. While a judge didn't give Christine what she wanted, she got practically half. PEOPLE Magazine reports the actor's temporary monthly payments are set at $129,755. Yellowstone star's lawyers request to settle the matter of child support before the trial date to determine the validity of challenging the couple's prenuptial agreement was denied. Additionally, the judge said an "evidentiary hearing is unlikely in the foreseeable future" regarding child support. Now sources say Costner is determined to make Christine miserable.

Costner wants Christine out of their marital mansion within 30 days, per their reported prenup. But Christine has been resistant, noting she needs time and resources to find a suitable place. Costner has said he will give her $30k a month to rent a property of her choice and $10,000 and the use of all his staff for the move. The judge in the case set a new deadline of July 31 for Christine to vacate the property. Christine's friend told Daily Mail that it's one of Costner's methods to make Christine pay for leaving him. Costner has stated that he was blindsided by her divorce filing.

"Kevin knows that finding a suitable place to rent in the Padaro Lane community is going to cost much more than what he was originally offering Christine," the source said. "He could have made this easy. He could have offered an amount that made it viable to continue living in the community, but he's opted to punish her. He wants to humiliate her. This isn't about the house, it's about making Christine's life a living hell for actually going through with the divorce."

While Costner's camp has alleged Christine is making things difficult, Christine's friends say otherwise. Court documents have revealed that Christine was upset over how Costner handled breaking the news to their children about the divorce, which he reportedly did via a 10-minute zoom call.

"It was Christine who wanted to make this transition as peaceful as possible for the sake of the children," the source added. "'Kevin has done the complete opposite. He's not thinking about the kids, about how traumatizing this is."