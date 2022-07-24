Jillian Michaels Just Got Married

Jillian Michaels is officially a married woman. According to The Blast, Michaels wed DeShanna Marie Minuto while on a trip to Namibia. On Instagram, the pair announced the news by also sharing that they eloped.

Michaels gave her fans a peek at her vacation with Minuto, which saw them exploring all around the African country. In her caption for the snap, she chronicled how the pair eloped in Namibia and plan to hold a subsequent ceremony with their loved ones in Venice in 2023. The trainer wrote that "it's an honor and an adventure saying I do to" Minuto.

"Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life," Michaels continued. She went on to share her gratitude to those who helped make the special occasion happen, writing, "A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica , the team at @wearewilderness and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives." Just like Michaels, Minuto also took to Instagram to share some of the memories they made on their trip to Namibia and issued a message that also referenced the Biggest Loser alum's two children, Lukensia and Phoenix, whom she shares with ex Heidi Rhoades.

"Jillian Michaels, I love you madly," Minuto wrote. "And I'm right where I belong, home where the heart is with you , Lukensia & Phoenix. Thanks to our family and friends for the support you've shown us over the course of our relationship. Look forward to celebrating with you guys Venice 2023!" She ended her post by signing off with her married name, DeShanna Marie Michaels.

Michaels and Minuto announced their engagement in November 2021. At the time, the TV personality told PEOPLE what she appreciates about her partner, whom she noted that she was "grateful" to be with. She began, "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep."

"It's easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that's when the truth reveals itself," Michaels continued. "And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine."