The Biggest Loser star Jillian Michaels is engaged. The celebrity trainer shared the news on Instagram that she and DeShanna Marie Minuto, her girlfriend of three years, were tying the knot with a sweet post referencing the length of their relationship alongside a photo of the engagement ring. “1153 days… here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes’ [red heart emoji],” Michaels wrote. Minuto shared the same photo In black and white with the simple caption “YES.”

“DeShanna is ‘all the things’ — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think ‘Thank God for this person laying next to me’ every night when you fall asleep,” Michaels told PEOPLE following the engagement news.

“It’s easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that’s when the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine,” Michaels continued

The relationship was Michaels first since her split with ex-fiancee Heidi Rhoades. The former couple started dating in 2009 and got engaged a few years later in 2015. The couple adopted one daughter, Lukensia, from Haiti in May 2012, while Rhoades gave birth to their son Phoenix later in the same month. After splitting in June 2018, Michaels officially filed to end their domestic partnership in February of 2019 according to The Daily Mail.

“We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together,” Michaels wrote back in June 2018. “Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!” Both still became committed to co-parenting despite the end of their relationship.