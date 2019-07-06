‘Biggest Loser’ Trainer Jillian Michaels’ New Girlfriend Revealed

Jillian Michaels announced the end of her relationship with fiancee Heidi Rhoades just one year ago in June. The former Biggest Loser coach lived the single life for a while, but now has made her official leap back into relationship territory.

According to The Daily Mail, Michaels is in a relationship with 34-year-old designer Deshanna Marie Minuto and posted a selfie together to celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday. Representatives for Michaels also confirmed the relationship in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, putting to rest rumors that have swirled since December 2018.

The couple had been rumored to be together for quite a while after they began sharing photos of each other on their respective social media accounts. Minuto posted her own shot from the day on Friday, with Michaels lovingly leaning back into her lap as the sun sets in the background.

“Baby baby,” the designer captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Michaels had previously shared a photo of the couple together back in April in honor of her new girlfriend’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this beauty [Deshanna Marie Minuto],” Michaels captioned the post which was a photo previously shared by the designer after spending Christmas together and visiting Tokyo according to The Daily Mail, including the caption, “I love you [Jillian Michaels].”

The relationship is Michaels first since her split with Rhoades. The couple started dating in 2009 and got engaged a few years later in 2015. The couple adopted one daughter, Lukensia, 11, from Haiti in May 2012, while Rhoades gave birth to their son Phoenix, 9, later in the same month. After splitting in June 2018, Michaels officially filed to end their domestic partnership in February according to The Daily Mail.

“We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together,” Michaels wrote back in June 2018. “Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

Both still became committed to co-parenting despite the end of their relationship.

Minuto founded the vintage clothing boutique Letterino. The company takes vintage varsity jackets, bomber jackets and more to combine elements with denim and other decorations.

As The Daily Mail points out, the jackets featured by the company range from major sports teams, high school clubs, college football jackets and more. Michaels actually even sported one of the jackets on the red carpet for the premiere of Toy Story 4 alongside her kids.