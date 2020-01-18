‘The Biggest Loser’ Alum Jillian Michaels Finalizes End of Domestic Partnership, Settles With Ex Heidi Michaels-Rhoades

Former The Biggest Loser star Jillian Michaels and ex Heidi Michaels-Rhoades finalized the end of their domestic partnership and came to a custody agreement for their two children. The couple ended plans to get married in June 2018, with Michaels revealing on Instagram the two broke up some time before she went public with the news. Rhoades, a music manager, officially filed to end their domestic partnership in February 2019.

Michaels and Rhoades officially became single on Jan. 16, according to the new documents obtained by TMZ. Their custody agreement means their two children will spend 60 percent of their time with Rhoades and 40 percent with Michaels. The two also agreed to not speak poorly of each other in front of their children.

The couple are parents to Lukensia, 9, and Phoenix, 6. Michaels adopted Lukensia from Haiti in May 2012. Rhodes gave birth to Phoenix weeks later.

Michaels will give Rhoades $2.4 million in advance child support, reports TMZ. She will pay $2,000 a month, and Michaels agreed to pay for the children’s clothes, school tuition and extracurricular activities.

The former couple is also are splitting their properties as well. Michaels will get their $5.8 million Malibu beach house, while Rhoades will live in their $2 million Topanga, California home. They also waived their rights to future spousal support.

Back in June 2018, Michaels shared a statement on Instagram, confirming the two broke up.

“You’ve been with me through it all so I’m sharing some news with you… Heidi and I have been split for awhile now,” Michaels, 45, wrote at the time. “We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

However, it was not until February 2019 that Rhoades filed to end their domestic partnership. A few months later, Michaels was seen with designer Deshanna Marie Minuto.

Michaels became a social media lightning rod earlier this month for her controversial remarks on singer Lizzo, who has promoted self-love and positive body image. In a recent interview with Extra, Michaels defended her comments, explaining she was trying to highlight the “health ramifications” of obesity.

“Here’s the reality,” Michaels explained. “It was actually about The Biggest Loser and does that show work today, and I said I don’t think so, because I think the world has become so PC that we’ve gone so far to glamorize obesity and… I think this is where things can become unsafe, that we’re denying the reality of certain health ramifications.”

“There’s two different narratives,” Michaels continued. “One narrative is love yourself, value yourself, and — by the way — only from this place can you be healthier, mentally, physically… believe in your worth and believe in your ability, but where this comes into play, right, you’re weight, your size, whatever you want to call it, is your health, and denying that there are serious health ramifications when we are overweight is just not a lie I’m willing to tell.”

Michaels said she regretted Lizzo being brought into the conversation and is a “huge fan” of her work.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images