Jessica Simpson's Marriage Is in Trouble, Reports Claim

Is Jessica Simpson heading down the path of being a two-time divorcee? According to a new report from Life & Style Magazine, she may be. Insiders say the "With You" singer and her longtime husband Eric Johnson are on the outs. They are parents of three children — daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and 11-year-old son Ace. Speculation about the status of their relationship began when they didn't publicly acknowledge their 10-year wedding anniversary, which was this July. They are now reportedly living separately and dealing with money trouble.

"Jessica hasn't been wearing her ring," one source tells the publication, noting, "and there are rumors they are on a break." Friends worry if the break will be a permanent one. "Their marriage seems to be hanging on by a thread," the source adds.

Simpson is also reportedly obsessed with her physical appearance, namely her weight. "She doesn't leave the house without professional makeup, and she always looks like she's recovering from some kind of cosmetic procedure," the source adds. Simpson was open about her 100 pound weight loss in 2019.

Now, sources say Simpson is icing her husband out. "He's a relaxed, laid-back guy," the source notes. "Jessica still has an incredible amount of anxiety around her appearance, and Eric isn't equipped to help her through those issues." They have even been distant from their friends, a source claims.

"Friends are puzzled over their withdrawal from their social circle," a second source claims, noting that the couple have been avoiding "even the least demanding social commitments on their calendar." Simpson, who has struggled with alcohol in the past, has reportedly become "reclusive" and will go "days on end" without leaving their home.

The root of their issues however is seemingly related to finances. Simpson made a big money move when she purchased her lucrative clothing, shoe, and accessories brand back from a licensing company for $54 million. "That was a very rough time that created a lot of financial uncertainty," a sources alleges. "Eric and Tina [the singer's mom, who she borrowed some money from] had to have an intervention with her about her spending habits." Simpson has also financially supported Johnson's business, Legendary Disciplines, but its failure has added to "more tension in their marriage," says the source.