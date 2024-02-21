Jessica Simpson Puts Marriage Rumors to Rest With Valentine's Day Date

Jessica Simpson sent a clear note to people who think things are estranged between her and her husband, Eric Johnson. The day after Valentine's Day, the "With You" singer posted a series of photos on Instagram without her wedding band, which led to many believing there was trouble in paradise. But the couple were spotted out to dinner the night before, on a Valentine's Day date, at Ivy At The Shore in Santa Monica. Onlookers tell TMZ that the couple had a table to themselves and they appeared happy.

But the ringless photo isn't what has fans on guard. The fashion house founder hasn't posted a photo with Johnson on social media since September 2023. Simpson's social media is filled with mostly photos of herself, an occasional celebrity friend, and just a few photos with her and Johnson's three children. The couple wed in 2014 after first meeting in 2010.

In April 2022, Simpson spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about their marriage, which she says takes work. "It's about communicating and loving somebody. We both have the same purpose and the same heart in what we're doing together. And that's important," she said, she added that Johnson is "such a good dad and a good man." She noted: "[He's a] positive light in our family and encourages me to stay in the moment."

This is Simpson's second marriage. She was married to fellow singer and now television host, Nick Lachey, for three years. The two starred in an MTV reality series, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, for three seasons.

Lachey said he was blindsided by the divorce, which Simpson later felt badly over the way she handled it. PEOPLE Magazine reports Lachey shared his perspective on the split, noting: "I'll tell you how I knew my marriage was over: I was told," he said in an interview, noting he felt "blindsided" when Simpson asked for a divorce.

He also said their public personas led to issues. "Jessica and I began playing these parts even when we were by ourselves," he said. "It became a really blurred line. There was a question about what truly was our reality."