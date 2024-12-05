Jessica Biel ‘Relieved’ to Have ‘Space’ Apart From Justin Timberlake, Report Says

As Justin Timberlake prepares for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour through the holiday season and beyond, sources claim his wife, Jessica Biel, welcomes the upcoming separation amid ongoing marital tensions. “She might go to one or two of his concerts to show she’s willing to support him, but privately she’s relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends,” an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com. “Emotionally, it’ll be a relief for her to get away from all the drama.”

The couple’s 12-year marriage faces renewed scrutiny following Timberlake’s DWI arrest in Sag Harbor last June. According to The Cut, the SexyBack singer’s primary concern was whether the scandal would “ruin the tour.” The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, receiving what sources describe as “just a wrist slap,” but the incident reportedly strained their relationship. This follows previous tension from 2019 when Timberlake was photographed holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 35, during a night out in New Orleans.

“As everyone knows, they’ve had some hurdles to navigate, and Jessica actually needs some space right now for her own mental health,” the source explained to Radar Online. “She doesn’t want to divorce Justin, but she isn’t about to follow him around like a puppy dog, either. Meanwhile, Justin’s checking in with her daily, but it’s safe to say he’s feeling like he could use the time away, too.”

However, conflicting reports suggest potential reconciliation. According to Us Weekly, the parents of Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, are “happier and more relaxed” than ever. “Jessica and Justin are spending more time together… Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities,” their source claimed. “He hasn’t been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids.”

Initial reports indicated Biel was “extremely upset” over her husband’s martini-fueled incident, but the couple has since worked to project a united front. According to the insider, Timberlake is reportedly “finding new ways to connect” with his family and hoping to “rebuild trust” in their marriage. Biel, 42, maintains “firm expectations” while showing “patience and compassion” during this period of rehabilitation.

The couple’s relationship has weathered previous controversies, including the DWI incident, which prompted Timberlake to issue a public apology during a press conference. “Many of you have been covering me for a lot of my life, and, as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself,” Timberlake said on Sept. 13. “This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that.”

“What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening: Even if you have one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he continued. “There’s so many alternatives, call a friend, take an Uber, there’s many travel apps [or] take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.”