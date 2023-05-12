'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are splitting up. Timlin, 31, filed for divorce from The Bear actor, 32, on Thursday in Los Angeles after three years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The couple, who has kept their personal lives private throughout their long-term relationship, starred together in the 2008 psychological drama Afterschool. They welcomed their first daughter, Ezer, in 2018, married in 2019 and welcomed their second daughter, Dolores, in 2020. The sad news comes a few months after White gushed over his family in his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. "I love you so, so, so, so much," he said at the time of his children. "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you've done."

(Photo: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty Images)

After the awards show, Timlin herself got emotional about her husband's win, sharing a sweet note dedicated to him. "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn't take my eyes off of you," she wrote in the caption of a photo of White triumphantly holding his Golden Globe. "When we'd run your lines for Shameless I'd be so tickled knowing beforehand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set."

"When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f-ing heart out," she continued. "I think somewhere I must've known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along. What a privilege it's been to know first."

"I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time," she concluded. "Watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too."

Last August, White said that he and Timlin rarely use social media. When PEOPLE asked what Timlin thinks of his heartthrob status, White laughed and said, "I don't know. I think we're both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I'm not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So I think that's a good thing."

The divorce news comes about a month ahead of the Season 2 premiere of The Bear.