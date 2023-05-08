'The Bear' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

It's time to start cooking again, cousin. The Bear Season 2 finally has a premiere date, FX announced Monday. The critically acclaimed series starring Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White will return on Thursday, June 22. All 10 episodes will be released on the same day on Hulu. It will also be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories at a later date.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer and stars White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. Carmy was an award-winning chef in New York City, but he returned to Chicago after his older brother Michael's suicide. Michael's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, is failing and in debt, and Carmy takes on the challenge of saving it with the help of his cousin, Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Ayo Edebiri gave a breakout performance in Season 1 as Sydney Adamu, a talented and inexperienced chef who sees Carmy as a mentor. Lionel Boyce plays The Beef's bread baker Marcus, whose subplot was a desire to make the best donuts. Liza Colon-Zayas stars as the veteran line cook Tina, while former Saturday Night Live cast member Abby Elliott plays Carmy and Michael's sister Natalie Berzatto. Jon Bernthal made a guest appearance as Michael in flashbacks.

Bob Odenkirk will have a guest role in Season 2, Variety confirmed in April. Molly Gordon (Booksmart, Shiva Baby) will have a key recurring role. Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson are the executive producers.

Although The Bear was certainly a serious show with a few flashes of humor, the series competed in comedy categories during the awards season. White won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. The writing team won the Writers Guild of America's Comedy Series award. It is likely to be a major player at the 2023 Emmys.

The Bear fans on social media have dreamed of Carmy and Sydney getting together romantically, but that isn't in the cards. Their friendship is central to the show, and the chemistry between Edebiri and White is off the charts on camera. "I just love their relationship [as it is]: the amount of respect they have for one another, and that they have a shared history, even if it's not together," White told W Magazine last year. "They've been through similar traumas and they really see one another. To add romance or sexuality would monkey up what I enjoy about their relationship."