‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White Reportedly Marries Addison Timlin in Court House Ceremony

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White and fiancee Addison Timlin officially tied the knot over the weekend. The ceremony was at the Beverly Hills court house with a small group of friends and family in attendance. Among those was Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The two served as witnesses for their close friends, White and Timlin.

View this post on Instagram The big day. A post shared by Addison Timlin (@addison.timlin) on Oct 18, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

Timlin posted about the big day in a couple of Instagram photos. In the first one, she shared a photo of her in a white dress with White in a button-up tucked into blue dress pants, and their one-year-old daughter, Ezer, who was born in October of last year. She captioned it, “The big day.”

Actress Julie Gonzao wrote, “Awww congratulations to you three…. love you.” Actor Joe Pantoliano said, “Congrats Kid!!! So happy for you new family!” A fan wrote, “I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying,” with another adding, “Put this pic on a shirt for me pls.”

She also shared a photo of her and White at the courthouse. In it, they’re wearing matching jean jackets. The back of hers says “Til” and his reads “Death.” Both have a heart with an arrow through it and the words, “Buddy & Billie.” Fans and friends were equally as elated in the comments of that post.

“Congratulations,” White’s Shameless co-star Julia Garner said, along with four heart emojis. Another Shameless co-star, Emma Kenney, commented, “So happy for you guys. I love your love.” Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer added, “Congrats you beautiful souls.”

White and Timlin first started dating in 2016. They originally met on the set of the 2008 film, Afterschool. They got engaged in April of this year.

View this post on Instagram Happy hearts. A post shared by Addison Timlin (@addison.timlin) on Oct 18, 2019 at 7:56pm PDT

