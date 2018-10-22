‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are officially parents. The Shameless star and his girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world on Saturday, announcing the news on Instagram.

In the happy post, Timlin revealed that their daughter’s name is Ezer Billie White.

“Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” she wrote on a post sharing two photos. In one photo, White holds Ezer and smiles; in the other, Ezer rests on Timlin’s chest.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to wish the new parents well.

“Welcome to the world Ezer Billie, congratulations to the parents. God bless,” one fan wrote.

“Wow congrats guys!! You both will be absolutely amazing parents to that beautiful baby girl,” someone else said.

“Congrats @addison.timlin so happy for you!!!! She is perfect!!!” another wrote.

“Congratulations omg, you are such a cute family already,” one person said.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting a baby.

The subtle announcement came in a birthday post from White to Timlin. “Happy birthday sweetheart. You’re gonna be the best momma, I love you,” White captioned an Instagram photo of a refrigerator covered with photos of the two of them. Included were photos of Timlin’s sonograms as well as a “Happy 1st Mother’s Day” card.

Timlin did not hide her excitement for the pregnancy. “We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come,” she wrote on Instagram the same day.

Since then, she’s been sharing regular photos of her baby bump.

Earlier this month, Timlin posed alongside Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, who held a bowling ball in front of her belly to mimic a baby belly. “Happy birthday to my baby’s godmother,” Timlin captioned the photo.

White has also been posting photos with Timlin during her pregnancy. In August, he shared a photo at Wrigley Field in Chicago, bending over and kissing her baby bump.

White and Timlin, who started dating in 2016, co-starred in the 2008 movie Afterschool and have both appeared on Showtime shows. Timlin called White her “ride of die guy” in an October 2016 Instagram post.

The actress starred on Showtie’s Californication as Sasha Bingham in 2011 and now stars in Sony Crackle’s StartUp. She has also appeared in That Awkward Moment, The Town That Dreaded Sundown and the upcoming Hillary Clinton biopic When I’m a Moth.

White has played Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless since 2011. Other recent projects of his include After Everything and Homecoming.