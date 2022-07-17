Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tie the Knot, and Fans Couldn't Be Happier

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wasted no time tying the knot, and they did so Vegas style. Various media outlets report that the couple initially dated from 2002-2004 with a canceled wedding the first time around, and obtained their marriage license in Sin City on July 16. They confirmed their engagement in April 2022 since reconciling last fall after 18 years apart. This is Affleck's second marriage. He was previously married to 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner, whom he married the same year he and Lopez split in 2004. Garner and Affleck share three children. Lopez has been married and engaged more than most Hollywood starlets. This is her fourth marriage, having previously married Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, and Marc Anthony. Before her reunion with Affleck, she was engaged to MLB icon, Alex Rodriguez.

Their marriage isn't a shock to many fans. The two recently purchased a massive estate together. They also have been spotted furniture shopping and blending their families. Lopez has two children with Anthony, twins Max and Emme. Emme was spotted shopping for engagement rings with her new stepdad before Affleck popped the question. Now, fans are happy Bennifer have finally sealed the deal. Social media users can't stop gushing about it.