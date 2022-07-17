Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tie the Knot, and Fans Couldn't Be Happier
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wasted no time tying the knot, and they did so Vegas style. Various media outlets report that the couple initially dated from 2002-2004 with a canceled wedding the first time around, and obtained their marriage license in Sin City on July 16. They confirmed their engagement in April 2022 since reconciling last fall after 18 years apart. This is Affleck's second marriage. He was previously married to 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner, whom he married the same year he and Lopez split in 2004. Garner and Affleck share three children. Lopez has been married and engaged more than most Hollywood starlets. This is her fourth marriage, having previously married Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, and Marc Anthony. Before her reunion with Affleck, she was engaged to MLB icon, Alex Rodriguez.
Their marriage isn't a shock to many fans. The two recently purchased a massive estate together. They also have been spotted furniture shopping and blending their families. Lopez has two children with Anthony, twins Max and Emme. Emme was spotted shopping for engagement rings with her new stepdad before Affleck popped the question. Now, fans are happy Bennifer have finally sealed the deal. Social media users can't stop gushing about it.
Best kept secret
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married in secret is the best thing to happen this year 😭😭 I WIN! pic.twitter.com/15LwDGdnFf— Nina | BENNIFER WON 💅🏽🤍 (@NINA1999RO) July 17, 2022
Much of Lopez's relationship woes have always played out in public. But fans are happy she's keeping things more under the radar this time around.
Such a fairytale
jennifer lopez & ben affleck 💍. true love exists and forever is real 💚 pic.twitter.com/L8oVFsUksl— 'Ciηdy (@iamcindyr__) July 17, 2022
Lopez and Affleck are giving fans still waiting on their love to arrive hope. They have proven it's never too late for a happily ever after.
Here's a lesson
Me, explaining the origins of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to the youths. pic.twitter.com/ovFfJUvtAU— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) July 17, 2022
Their story is one for the history books. While newer fans are just catching up, original Bennifer fans were thrilled to take a trip down memory lane.
Giving others hope
I don’t know why but @JLo and @BenAffleck getting married makes me extremely happy. Congratulations!!!!! #Bennifer 2.0 pic.twitter.com/RKUCE2cC25— Rose aka @SipWatchTweet (@WineOhhhh) July 17, 2022
Fans learned about the news on a Sunday, making their Sunday morning even more blissful. It's unclear whether a big ceremony will come next.
The second time around
it only took 20 years but ben affleck & jennifer lopez are finally married 🥹❤️🩹pic.twitter.com/nEDL1fzmrj— DAY | jen’s month ♡ (@withlopez) July 17, 2022
After 20 years, they decided they were each other's forever love. And people can't stop gushing about it.
Team Bennifer
Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their marriage #Bennifer 💍 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vbH4Xa8a6I— Stephanie. (@qsteph) July 17, 2022
Their reunion was a favorite of Hollywood fans, and one that many were not expecting. But they are happy they made it official this time, legally!