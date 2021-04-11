Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagram Posts Fuel New Speculation Over Alex Rodriguez Relationship

✖

Almost everything Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez post on their Instagram pages are combed over by fans for hints about their relationship status. This weekend, Lopez posted new photos that inspired speculation they broke up because she is not shown wearing her engagement ring. In March, there were reports that the celebrity power couple ended their engagement, but the two later said they are not breaking up.

Lopez shared new photos from the set of Shotgun Wedding, the movie she is filming in the Dominican Republic. "Keep calm and work on the weekend," she wrote in the caption. She also tagged producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and photographer Kate Best. Lopez, 51, shared another post, with her flashing a peace sign while leaning out of her car window. "[Peace] and [love] to my [JLovers] this weekend!!!" she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The Hustlers star is wearing a ring in the photos, but it does not look like her engagement ring. On Friday, she shared photos from a DSW photoshoot, adding, "Floating into the weekend" in the caption. Lopez was also seen without the engagement ring in photos for InStyle Magazine, notes HollywoodLife. It is possible that Lopez might just choose not to wear a $5 million piece of jewelry around a movie set or during photoshoots.

Back in March, Page Six reported Lopez and Rodriguez broke up, but they told TMZ this was not true. "We are working through some things," they told the outlet. Sources close to the couple helped fill in some of the blanks, with one telling PEOPLE the two recently "hit a rough patch" but did not break up. Other sources told Entertainment Tonight the two wanted to stay together for their children. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, are parents to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"J. Lo and A-Rod are still engaged, but like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties. They had been going to therapy last year to help sort through things out in their relationship," a source told ET. "Both J.Lo and A-Rod's kids definitely want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail. Their kids have grown to be so close and they are all hoping for the best. They still love each other and remain together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Amid the whirlwind of media reports on their relationship, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to be with Lopez while she filmed Shotgun Wedding. Photos of the couple kissing there also surfaced. Lopez did not comment on the relationship for InStyle, as the magazine's feature on the star focused on comments about her from her co-stars, including ex-fiance Ben Affleck. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," Affleck said of Lopez. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."