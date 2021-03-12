Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Break up Has Fans Stunned

In a shocking turn of events, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split, calling off their engagement after two years together. According to reports, the breakup occurred on Friday, but there has been trouble in paradise for a while now. "This has been a long time coming," a source tells People. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

The former couple is currently in different corners of the world. "He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," the source told Page Six. There is speculation that the rumors that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Rodriguez wrote a gushing Instagram post in honor of Lopez as recently as Valentine's Day. "Thank you for taking me into your heart, and on the journey of a lifetime," Rodriguez wrote. "Words can’t do justice to how you make me feel, and what you have meant to my life. Today we celebrate each other. 'Just the two of us.' But what I love most is that together, we have truly become one. Happy [Valentines Day], [Jennifer Lopez]! I love you. Today and forever."