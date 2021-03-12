Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Break up Has Fans Stunned
In a shocking turn of events, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split, calling off their engagement after two years together. According to reports, the breakup occurred on Friday, but there has been trouble in paradise for a while now. "This has been a long time coming," a source tells People. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."
The former couple is currently in different corners of the world. "He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," the source told Page Six. There is speculation that the rumors that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
Rodriguez wrote a gushing Instagram post in honor of Lopez as recently as Valentine's Day. "Thank you for taking me into your heart, and on the journey of a lifetime," Rodriguez wrote. "Words can’t do justice to how you make me feel, and what you have meant to my life. Today we celebrate each other. 'Just the two of us.' But what I love most is that together, we have truly become one. Happy [Valentines Day], [Jennifer Lopez]! I love you. Today and forever."
Fans Are Shocked
After years of being the epitome of coupled-up bliss, fans are shocked that ARod and JLo have called it quits. "Ok JLo and ARod breaking up has rattled me," tweeted author Bolu Babalola.
prevnext
My thoughts on JLo and ARod pic.twitter.com/xu4S02YxJR— Danielle Rand (@danielle_rand) March 12, 2021
Surprisingly Emotional
Some fans were surprised by the level of their emotions, revealing that they were rooting for this A-list couple more than they realized. "Me hearing the AROD and JLO have broken up. Not gonna lie this one got me reeling!" wrote one Twitter user.
prevnext
Heard my mom frantically saying “oh my God, oh my God” so I asked her what’s wrong and she informed me JLo and Arod broke up. Oh my God.— Tim Fitzpatrick (@TimmyFitz41) March 12, 2021
Lopez Deserves Better
Most fans are in agreement: Lopez deserves better. "oh my god jlo and arod broke up?????? imagine having jlo and fumbling that hard," wrote one fan.
prevnext
The exact moment ARod knew he was done with JLo: pic.twitter.com/KciUkZR8a2— EFRAIN (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) March 12, 2021
Bennifer Part 2?
Fans on Twitter are already floating the idea that the newly single Lopez could reunite with the also recently single Ben Affleck, kicking off Bennifer Pt. 2. "Listen. If Jlo and Ben get back together..." writer Camille Blackett tweeted. "We’re rebooting every damn thing so why not this?!"
prevnext
Who's single right now?
.....oh bitch...
You know, Ben Affleck is single again...— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 12, 2021
Twitter Always Has Jokes
As per usual, Twitter had jokes.
I'm just going to take this time to laugh at all you people that thought Jennifer Lopez and Arod was going to get married and live happily ever after pic.twitter.com/01ueyuzp8N— Cool Chris (@CoolChris_1) March 12, 2021
prevnext
JLo and ARod have apparently broken up and I jus- pic.twitter.com/t9oSfSU7Dz— Jamie Lynn Vest 🍭 (@_CallMeJamie) March 12, 2021
What About The Mets?
There were rumors that Rodriguez and Lopez were planning on buying the New York Mets together, so Twitter was of course worried over who would get the team in the breakup.
prev
If ARod and JLo bought the Mets before they split, who’d get custody of Mr Met— Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) March 12, 2021