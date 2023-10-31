Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Reportedly Engaged

Congratulations to Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz! The couple is reportedly engaged to be married after two years of dating, multiple news outlets report. The two were photographed leaving a Halloween party together over the weekend with Kravitz — dressed as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby — sporting a new engagement ring.

Kravitz, 34, told GQ last year that Tatum, 43, is "just a wonderful human" and went on to explain why they get along so well. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz explained. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Zoë Kravitz Secretly Wore Her Engagement Ring to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party — See the Ring Up Close! https://t.co/XIOeuMBmuK — People (@people) October 31, 2023

Tatum and Kravitz met during the casting process of Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut film Pussy Island. She said Tatum went on to be her guardian on set. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever – he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she said. Kravitz admits she was "just a crazy person" while making Pussy Island, which she also co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum. "I still am. It was always frantic," she said. "A glass of whiskey at the end of the night or something would calm me down a little bit. But there was no getting out of it. I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Kravitz previously said in an interview for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue that she cast Tatum in Pussy Island because she wanted someone who hadn't played "a dark character before because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that." She continued, "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Tatum has been outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz, and hasn't been shy showing his adoration for her publicly. "I have no chill," he told Vanity Fair in January of following the accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first public relationship since her split from her ex-husband Karl Glusman. They broke up after 18 months of marriage in 2021. For his part, Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share a daughter, Everly, 10.