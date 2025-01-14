Jenna Dewan Dishes on Fiancé Steve Kazee Playing ‘Creepy’ Character

Jenna Dewan is getting real about her fiancé, Steve Kazee, playing a pretty creepy character. On The Rookie, Kazee plays Jason Wyler, an abusive sociopath who is the ex-husband of Dewan’s Bailey. He’s also a pretty violent criminal who wound up escaping prison in the Season 6 finale alongside fellow inmate Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave). Season 7 is continuing that storyline and will focus more on the Jason and Bailey aspect when Dewan returns in the third episode.

She spoke to Entertainment Tonight with on-screen husband Nathan Fillion about Kazee playing a bad guy that was introduced in Season 4, saying it’s “been really fun. “You never know how you’re going to work together. You live together and you have this life, but then you get to work and you’re go, ‘I hope this works out,’ because you never know. But we knew thankfully immediately, ‘Oh, this is really fun.’ And to have him play such a bad, creepy, like maybe the worst bad guy. He’s the nicest guy, but he plays the meanest bad guy. We had a lot of fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Raymond Liu via Getty Images) STEVE KAZEE, JENNA DEWAN

Dewan also jokingly noted how she would tell him to hold any and all irritations at home for when they get to set so he can let it all out. That seems to be working, as Jason is certainly one of the worst villains that The Rookie has had, in a good way. He is violent, manipulative, and not to mention that whenever he comes around, you just know it won’t be good for Bailey or Fillion’s Nolan. The fact that Jason and Bailey are happily together IRL makes the whole storyline even better.

Meanwhile, since Dewan won’t be back until the third episode of Season 7 since she was on maternity leave, fans will probably have to wait a little bit longer for the Jason storyline to really continue. The winter premiere last week saw Nolan on edge about Jason and worried that he would come after them. However the storyline continues, there will certainly be a lot on the line, and there is no telling how it will all go down.

As for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee themselves, the two welcomed their daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, in June and are also parents to 3-year-old Callum. Dewan shares 10-year-old Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The two officially and finally settled their divorce after tying the knot in 2009. Dewan and Kazee, meanwhile, got engaged in 2020 after getting together in 2018. Not only will fans be able to look forward to their eventual nuptials, but they will also look forward to some nerve-wracking and entertaining Bailey and Jason scenes on The Rookie Season 7.