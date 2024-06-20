Jenna Dewan Welcomes Her Third Child

The actress is also mom to daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, and son Callum, whom she shares with Kazee.

Jenna Dewan is officially a mom of three! The Rookie star welcomed her second baby with fiancé Steve Kazee, her third baby overall, on Friday, June 14, the actress sharing the exciting news of her daughter Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee's arrival nearly a week later on Thursday.

"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives... your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family," Dewan wrote alongside a gallery of hospital images. "Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl."

In a second post, a video documenting her arrival to the hospital and the moment after she gave birth, the actress added, "... & our family is now whole."

The little one marks the third baby for Dewan, 43. The actress and Kazee are also parents to son Callum, 3. She is also mom to daughter Everly, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. After marrying in 2009, the pair separated in 2018 and are still in the process of finalizing their divorce. She and Kazee sparked romance amid her split from the Magic Mike star, with Kazee dropping to one knee and popping the question in 2020, just a few months before they welcomed Callum together.

The happy couple first announced they were expecting their second child together back in January when Dewan shared a video to Instagram showing Kazee sitting on a chair singing and playing guitar. Dewan, meanwhile, lounged in the tub, baring a visible baby bump. The actress wrote in the caption, "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??"

Following the announcement, Dewan continued to document her pregnancy journey, sharing several snapshots to social media and telling Romper in January about how this pregnancy differed from her previous pregnancies. She admitted, "I'm not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago." She added, "I'll report back, but I do think there's a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, 'OK, well, you just get it done.' I've recovered great every time, but I'm open to whatever happens."

The actress, who filmed The Rookie throughout her pregnancy, added that working "helps balance my mind and The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It's really fun, and it's easy, and it flows, and so I think that's a big part of why it's easy for me to work pregnant."