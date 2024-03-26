Jenna Dewan Shows How She's Hiding Her Baby Bump While Filming 'The Rookie'

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her third baby but that isn't stopping her from still filming The Rookie. The actress announced her pregnancy in January, her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee. Meanwhile, on The Rookie, it's a bit too soon for John and Bailey to start thinking about the possibility of having kids as they just got married. So instead of writing in Dewan's pregnancy, she's been hiding the bump and it's actually been going pretty well.

The Step Up star shared some videos to Instagram to share how she's really been hiding the growing bump, including one where she's putting on a lot of layers and really tucking in her stomach. It helps that she plays a paramedic, as she has to put on multiple layers. In another Instagram video, she gave a shoutout to the costume department of The Rookie, "the real mvps of s6." While looking at the camera, she doesn't look pregnant, but from the side, with no jacket and her pants lowered just a tad, it's definitely obvious.

As of now, it's unknown if Jenna Dewan plans to keep filming through the end of the season, at least depending on when Baby Kazee is expected to be here. Since there are only 10 episodes this season due to the dual Hollywood strikes, that does make things a little easier, and by the looks of her Instagram, she is still making sure to get lots of rest. Otherwise, her baby is going to come out kicking from all of the TikToks she's been making. Luckily, since she does play a paramedic, for the most part, she isn't involved in too much action on the series, aside from an occasional high-stakes situation.

Dewan welcomed her first child, a daughter, in 2013 with ex-husband Channing Tatum. After getting engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020, they welcomed their son that same year. Dewan is going to have her hands full once she welcomes baby no. 3, and it's going to be exciting when that happens. It looks like she is still going to be at hard work on The Rookie and the costume department is definitely doing wonders by hiding her pregnant belly. Maybe in the future, fans can look forward to a pregnant Bailey storyline. For now, Dewan will just be dealing with the real thing.