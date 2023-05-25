Jana Kramer Engaged to Former Soccer Star Allan Russell

Jana Kramer is engaged! The former One Tree Hill star got engaged to her boyfriend Allan Russell, Kramer revealed in the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, titled "Jana's Engaged Part 1." Russell, 42, is a Scottish soccer coach and former player. The two have been dating for six months.

Russell popped the question after she and her children a going for a walk with him, she explained. When they arrived at the front porch steps and sat down, Russell got on one knee. "Jolie just started jumping up and down," the singer said of her 7-year-old daughter. "It's like she knew what was happening." The two had plans to go to Jamaica, but Russell's porch proposal was "exactly what I would've wanted," Kramer explained, notes Entertainment Tonight.

Kramer, 39, already shared the news with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, 36. Jolie could not wait to break the news and told Caussin over FaceTime. "And he's like, 'Aw, that's nice.' I would have liked to have told him, but I also don't want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad," Kramer said. Caussin told Kramer he was "really happy" for her and that Russell is a "great guy."

"Actually, I started to cry because he goes, 'Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.' He's like, 'After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone,'" Kramer explained, reports Us Weekly. "It meant so much to me that he said that."

Kramer and Russell went Instagram official in January. Two months later, they walked the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. After breaking the engagement news on her podcast, Kramer posted pictures showing off the engagement ring.

Caussin, a former football player, and Kramer were married from 2015 to 2021. They are also parents to son Jace, 4. Kramer and Caussin broke up for the first time about a year after they married because Caussin cheated on Kramer and sought treatment for sex addiction. They eventually reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017. They also wrote a book together, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully. However, Kramer filed for divorce just before their sixth wedding anniversary.

Kramer was previously married to actor Johnathon Schaech for less than a year between 2010 and 2011. She was also married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004. Gambino was abusive and was convicted on attempted murder charges in 2005, PEOPLE reports. He was released from prison in 2010 and took his own life two years later.

Kramer rose to fame as an actor, starring in Friday Night Lights and the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot 90210. She joined One Tree Hill in 2009 and left the show partway through its final season. She has also scored hits with her singles "Why Ya Wanna," "Whiskey," and "I Got the Boy." Kramer also competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2016, finishing in fourth place.