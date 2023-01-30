Jana Kramer Confirms She's Dating a Former Pro Soccer Player

Jana Kramer officially has a new boyfriend. The One Tree Hill alum recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her and former soccer player Allan Russell together sitting on a couch. And in the caption, Kramer wrote, "Back where it all started… Also this is so us… trying to take a photo," as the two are seen laughing." Kramer tagged her Instagram location in downtown Nashville, but it's unclear where the photo was taken.

Earlier this month, Kramer, 39, announced that she had a new boyfriend during her Whine Down podcast and revealed her "sweetheart" lives in England. "I don't know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I'm not going to push away love just because I've been hurt before. I'm going to embrace it," Kramer said, per US Weekly. "I'm going to have fun. And if it doesn't work out, well, you know what, I'm gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way." Kramer was previously married to former NFL player Mike Caussin, and the former couple shares two children — Jolie, 6 and Jace, 4. She was also romantically linked to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Ian Schinelli.

Russell, 42, played professional soccer from 1997-2014. He spent the majority of his time playing in Scotland and England and is known for his time at Hamilton Academical of the Scottish Championship league. During his time with the club, Russell scored 13 goals in 65 appearances.

In 2010, Russell began playing in the United States, signing with the Carolina Railhawks of USL League One. In his 30 appearances in the club from 2010-2011, Russell scored five goals. In 2012, Russell joined the Orange County Blues FC and scored eight goals in 55 appearances. After his playing career came to an end, Russell became coach, spending time with the England national team (2017-2021) and Aberdeen (2021-2022). He is currently an assistant coach at Norwich City of the EFL Championship.

Kramer has been keeping busy with her podcast and appearing in several Lifetime movies. Last year, Kramer starred in two Lifetime films — Steppin into the Holiday and 72 hours. Most recently, Kramer appeared in an episode of the NBC series Chicago Fire.