Jana Kramer Recalls 'Embarrassing' Blind Date With Brody Jenner: 'The Absolute Worst'

Jana Kramer is sharing her "embarrassing" story of going out on a blind date with Brody Jenner. The singer and actress, 39, revealed the "absolute worst" blind date she's ever been on was with The Hills star while speaking with his former castmate, Heidi Montag, on the latest episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

"I was maybe, 24. I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer [Pratt], and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date," said Kramer, who explained that this outing was the first time she had ever met Montag, 36. "So we're at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all."

Kramer revealed that she decided to eventually cut the date short – which is when the most embarrassing part of the date happened. "He said something to me, and I was like, 'That's it, I'm leaving.' But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls," recalled Kramer. "Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it's all a f-ing mirror. So I slam right into the mirror." She joked, "I did not look back to see if someone saw me, but I'm pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror."

While Kramer's relationship with Jenner never got off the ground, she has found love lately with new beau Allan Russell. The One Tree Hill alum made her public debut with the Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards after meeting on a dating app, she previously revealed on her podcast.

"I don't know if this is my forever person. But, like, I'm not going to push away love just because I've been hurt before. I'm going to embrace it. I'm going to have fun. And if it doesn't work out, well, you know what, I'm gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way," she revealed. Russell lives and works in the UK and Kramer lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her two kids son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin. But despite the long distance, Kramer admitted, "Something about [Russell], you know, I was like, 'OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?' This just feels different."