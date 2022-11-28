Jana Kramer Reunites With Ex-Husband Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer and ex-husband Mike Caussin reunited to give son Jace a super birthday. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, chronicled her little boy's 4th birthday party on her Instagram Story Sunday, revealing that Jace's dad, 35, was part of the superhero-themed celebrations. In one photo, Kramer and Jace kneel down to pose with Caussin in front of red and black Spider-Man balloons, with all three grinning for the camera.

"Happy almost 4th birthday my little spidey," Kramer captioned the sweet snap. The actress and former NFL player are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Jolie. In April 2021, Kramer announced on social media that she and her husband of nearly six years had decided to split. "'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the country singer began. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

She continued, "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone." Three months later, the divorce proceedings were settled, and Kramer and Caussin agreed to share custody of their children.

Kramer previously discussed co-parenting with her ex on her Whine Down podcast. "It's one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along]," the country singer said in February 2022. "We're doing an OK job. I'll just say this: I'm doing my part in what I can do to be a good co-parent, and ... he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn't want to be good at co-parenting, that's his thing." She continued that while she originally wanted a strong co-parenting relationship with Caussin, they didn't "engage unless it's for the kids." Kramer added, "I just don't want that energy. Until I can just fully not care, I don't want that around."