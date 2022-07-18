Jamie Chung Reveals Her Husband's Been Hospitalized

Jamie Chung is remaining by husband Bryan Greenberg's side as he recovers in the hospital. After Greenberg shared that he had appendicitis, the Misfits actress gave fans an update on her husband's health on Saturday when she posted a video on Instagram documenting her hospital trop visit.

In the since-deleted video, which was set the tune of Married with Children's theme song "Love and Marriage," according to PEOPLE, Chung could be seen traveling to the hospital on a ferry and pointing to windows where Greenberg was located within the hospital. The video also included footage from Greenberg's perspective from his room, showing his wife waving on the ferry, as well as a glimpse of the recovering actor walking the hospital's hallways covered in a blanket.

"LOVE: Bringing your husband soup and clean clothes because he's recovering in the hospital. Ferry ride to the hospital. Ready [or] not [Bryan Greenberg] here I come," Chung wrote overtop the video, later adding, "MARRIAGE: Letting your wife sleep in your bed because she's tired from the journey." In the video, Chung also revealed that she and Greenberg should be at Cap Juluca, luxury hotel in Anguilla, "on a beach eating lunch. Instead, [Bryan Greenberg] is on a liquid diet. No solids allowed! At least he's safe and on the mend." For concerned fans, the actress assured in the video's caption, "Love and Marriage. Jokes aside, Bryan's on the mend!"

Meanwhile, on his own account, Greenberg shared a clip to his Instagram Story of himself "working laps" as he walked around the hospital. He joked that he was "looking for someone to race. Nobody wants this smoke."

Greenberg's hospitalization comes less than a year after he and his wife officially became parents when they welcomed their first children together, twin boys, in October 2021. Announcing the births at the time, the couple shared a clip of the One Tree Hill alum holding the two babies close to his chest, with Greenberg captioning the video, "We got double the trouble now." Chung captioned the video with two heart emojis.

Chung and Greenberg originally began dating in 2012. After becoming engaged in late 2013, the pair wed in Santa Barbara, California on Halloween in 2015. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in October, with Chung writing in a celebratory post, "Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f-ing rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride."