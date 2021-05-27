'Dexter': Jamie Chung Shares What Fans Can Expect in Revival (Exclusive)

✖

Back in February, it was reported that Jamie Chung joined the cast of the Dexter revival in a recurring role. The Dexter revival, which will see Michael C. Hall reprising the role of Dexter Morgan, will reportedly pick up after the events of the 2013 finale. In advance of the drama's return, Chung spoke with PopCulture.com and discussed her excitement over being a part of the project.

Chung shared that appearing on Dexter was something that was truly meant to be for her, as it's something that she spoke into existence years prior. She explained that she took part in an interview from around 10 years ago, during which she was asked what she wants to accomplish next in her career. In response, she told the interviewer that she had her sights set on one of her favorite shows. Chung recalled that she said, "I really want to be a part of a show that I love. One being Dexter."

"And now I'm on the show, the revival, and I'm so excited," she added. "You know, we have the original cast members coming back. It literally picks up from the last season finale." As for what fans can expect, Chung said that Clyde Phillips, who is the showrunner, and Hall "have listened" to what viewers want from Dexter's saga. The Lovecraft Country actor continued, "I think they were left wanting a proper closure. So, I think they're definitely gonna get that."

In addition to receiving proper closure for the various characters' storylines, there's, of course, plenty of excitement in store. Chung added, "I mean, you're in for a ride. If you're a fan of the show, like I was, I read through every episode and I was like, 'Ooh wow!'" She also teased that the revival could be headed to screens sometime in the fall. As previously mentioned, it was announced back in February that Chung joined the cast of the Dexter revival. According to TV Line, she will play a Los Angeles-based true-crime podcaster. Her character will find herself involved in the plot that takes place over the course of the 10-episode limited series.

Phillips, the showrunner, said during an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast that the revival would allow them to "start from scratch." He added, "We want this to not be Dexter Season 9. Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale."