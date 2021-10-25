Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Manage to Secretly Welcome Twin Babies

Congratulations are in order for Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. According to Us Weekly, the couple secretly welcomed twin babies. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a clip of Greenberg posing with the two newborns on his chest.

Both Chung and Greenberg posted a clip to Instagram of the One Tree Hill alum holding the two babies close to his chest. He captioned the video by writing, “We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung.” Chung captioned the video with two heart emojis as she re-posted it to her own Instagram Story. She also included a post from a friend, Erin Cunningham, who wished the couple well on their parenting journey. Cunningham wrote, “So happy for my lovely friends. Ya’ll are gonna be the best parents.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVcu7cCIWBv/

Chung and Greenberg didn’t share any other details about the new additions to their family. Us Weekly noted that the Real World alum has not dropped any hints that she and her husband were expecting during any of the recent events that she attended. She most recently appeared at the Women’s Image Awards on Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. While the couple, who has been married since 2015, did not share any other details about their babies, they have been vocal in the past about wanting children.

Chung previously took to Instagram in March 2019 to open up about her fertility journey. She explained that she was going through the process of freezing her eggs so that she could have “options” when it comes to expanding her family. The actor captioned a photo of herself in the doctor’s office with, “I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently.”

“I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options,” she continued. “I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok. It’s ok to be unsure when the time is right.” Chung and Greenberg originally began dating in 2012. The pair wed in Santa Barbara, California on Halloween in 2015.