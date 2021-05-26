'The Challenge': Jamie Chung Teases Possible Return for 'All Stars' (Exclusive)

✖

Jamie Chung has a successful career for herself in the entertainment industry, appearing in projects such as Once Upon a Time, The Gifted and Lovecraft Country. For those who have been following the actor's career, you know that she actually got her start in reality television. She first appeared on Real World: San Diego in 2004 and went on to take part in The Challenge. When asked whether she would go back to her roots for The Challenge: All Stars, which is currently airing on Paramount+, Chung said that she wouldn't rule it out.

During PopCulture.com's chat with Chung — which you can watch in full above — she first opened up about pet cancer awareness month, which takes place over May. She is partnering with Petco for their Together Strong campaign, which strives to highlight how pet owners can take preventative steps for their pets' health. (Chung also shared that throughout the month of May, Petco will donate $2 to Petco Love for every post that is shared on social media that shares a story of "hope, optimism, strength, and companionship" in order to help fight pet cancer.) The conversation then naturally turned to some of Chung's past and present projects, including her former appearance (and win) on Season 10 of The Challenge, subtitled "The Inferno II"

Chung shared that she was approached by Mark Long, a current competitor on the show who came up with the concept for All Stars, about taking part in filming. The star said that she was considering joining the show and that she would have loved to take part as long as there was a charity component involved. She explained, "You know, it's a large sum of money, but I think I'm in a place now where if I'm gonna fight for something, I'm gonna fight for the people that don't have a voice." Chung went on to say that, in the end, she wasn't able to take part in the show because she was filming another project in a different country.

"And so, sadly, they wouldn't let me come on because I was in New Zealand shooting something else," she continued. "But, they had a really strict quarantine, and didn't want people to come in and out. And so the scheduling didn't work out." Chung said that she was "entertaining the idea" to come on and that they were "trying to figure out ways to make it happen." The Challenge champion added, "It's certainly a part of my past that I have such great, fond memories of." Even though she wasn't able to film alongside the other Challenge competitors, Chung said that she's indeed watching and enjoying All Stars all the same. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.