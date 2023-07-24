How Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Met

Tom Brady has a new girlfriend as he's reportedly dating supermodel Irina Shayk. The two were seen spending time together in California this past weekend, and it comes nine months after Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. But how did Brady and Shayk meet?

According to TMZ Sports, Brady and Shayk first met in June at the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia. It was reported that "A number of models were hitting on Tom, and Irina was one of them," although Shayk's rep denies it. At the time, Page Six reported that Shayk made a "beeline" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. The outlet also said that the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model "followed [Brady] around all weekend and that she was "throwing herself at him."

Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk 👀 The two reportedly spent the weekend together in Los Angeles and sources confirmed to TMZ that Brady and Shayk are “indeed dating.” (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/71CEDSMc6V — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) July 24, 2023

Cheri Bowen vice president of The Society Management and rep for Shayk, told the Daily Mail the story is "completely false" and a "fictional account of the evening. Brady and Shayk may not have been dating in May, but photos from this past weekend indicate the two might be into each other now. Brady reportedly picked up Shayk at Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon, and the two went to his house. It was also reported that Brady and Shayk walked into his home and didn't leave until the next morning. Brady, 45, then dropped off Shayk, 37, at the hotel only to pick her up again later in the afternoon. They were then seen having some interaction in the car before going back to his home again.

While Brady has been single for less than a year, Shayk has not dated anyone seriously since her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, which lasted from 2015 to 2019. The former couple share a daughter, sox-year-old Lea De Seine. In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Shayk talked about life after being with Cooper for four years.

"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being," Shayk said. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."