Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Reveals Rare Details About Their Son Jack

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's son is still figuring things out. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, Moynahan talked about her son Jack and what he wants to do when he grows up. Co-host Kelly Ripa asked the Blue Bloods star if Jack wanted to be a dentist.

"I don't think he's expressed any dental dreams, and I really think that he's kind of like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet and I think that's okay," Moynahan, 52, explained. "I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."

Ripa then asked if Jack, 15, is like Brady and plays football. Moynahan revealed, "No, he's more of a basketball player. He loves basketball. Yeah, basketball and lacrosse." Last year, Brady said Jack was playing football. But when the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback spoke to PEOPLE in June, he said Jack's football career may have ended.

"Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," Brady said "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student. Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."

Along with Jack, Brady, 45, is the father to 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen. He talked about his three children in a Brady Brand promo video he shared in June. "When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said, per PEOPLE. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud. "It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home."