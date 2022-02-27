Christina Haack and Fiance Joshua Hall Get Closer During Couple’s Goat Yoga

The couple that does goat yoga together, stays together. That seems to be the case for Christina Haack and her fiancé Joshua Hall, who showed off their goat-friendly poses on social media, per PEOPLE. Haack and Hall revealed their engagement news in September 2021, months after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead.

On Saturday, Haack and Hall got their relaxation on while attending a goat yoga session in San Juan Capistrano, California. The HGTV personality posted several photos from their exclusion, including more than a few of the goats taking a breather on top of them. Apparently, the goats were quite fond of Hall, as Haack captioned the photos with, “Fun morning at @goodsandgoatsmarket Goat Yoga. The goats were very into Josh! I don’t blame them.” She added that it might be time for them to adopt some goats for their home in Tennessee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cac4UfNvnhd/

As previously mentioned, the couple’s latest activity comes several months after they revealed their engagement. In September, Haack confirmed the news, albeit in a subtle fashion. The Christina on the Coast star implemented a minor change to her Instagram bio by putting a diamond ring emoji next to Hall’s handle. The pair were first linked together months prior in July 2021. At the time, they were seen holding hands while arriving at a Los Angeles airport. E! News reported that Haack and Hall had been dating for a “few months” at that point.

Around the time that news broke about her and Hall, some individuals criticized Haack for jumping into a new relationship so soon after her split from Anstead. However, soon enough, Haack hit back against those haters by posting a strong statement on Instagram. She wrote in early July, “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.” Haack added, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38-I’ll do what I want.”

The news of Haack’s engagement came almost exactly a year after she announced that she and Anstead were separating. She revealed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself and Anstead alongside a caption that read, “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” Haack and Anstead finalized their divorce in June 2021.