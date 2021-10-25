Tarek El Moussa Shares Perfect Wedding Snap With Wife Heather Rae Young and His Kids

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are enjoying life as newlyweds. Shortly after their wedding celebration, El Moussa posted an adorable photo of himself, Young, and his two children. The Flip or Flop star and the Selling Sunset personality wed on Saturday in a ceremony that was held in Santa Barbara, California.

In El Moussa’s latest photo from his wedding, he, Young, and his two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack, posed for a fun-filled snap. Taylor and Brayden can be seen raising their hands in celebration alongside their father and stepmother. The black-and-white photo was captioned by El Moussa with, “The El Moussa family” alongside a red heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been the three musketeers for years and for a long time, I thought it would always be that way… but now we are complete,” he continued. “With Heather, we are a family. I found someone who wholeheartedly loves my babies and who Tay and Bray adore. We are so much better as one, and I am so proud to call you MY WIFE @heatherraeyoung!!!”

Young and El Moussa celebrated their nuptials in front of their friends and family on Saturday. El Moussa’s children reportedly “played a big part in the ceremony,” per Entertainment Tonight. The couple got engaged in July 2020 when the 40-year-old popped the question to the Netflix personality during a trip to Catalina Island. They had been dating for a little over a year prior to their engagement.

“You just never know where life is going to take you,” he wrote on Instagram about the proposal. “If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different. The second I saw [Young] I knew my life would never be the same. She’s not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to Tay and Bray.” More recently, Young celebrated one year of being engaged by sharing how she felt when El Moussa proposed. She wrote on Instagram, in part, “I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him.”