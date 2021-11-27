‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Girlfriend Amber Laign

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts spent her Thanksgiving holiday like many people, enjoying the company of friends and family. Roberts shared a cute photo on Instagram of her longtime girlfriend Amber Laign taking a post-turkey nap with their dog Lukas along with a sweet caption.

“As you can see Sweet Amber enjoyed our Thanksgiving feast. [Lukas] knocked out too!” Roberts wrote. “I’m gonna get it when she wakes up & see this, but it’s worth it! Hope you and all you hold close to your heart are having a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving.”

Laign, a licensed massage therapist, and Roberts first met back in 2005 after mutual friends set them up on a blind date. Recalling that blind date in her memoir, Everybody’s Got Something, Roberts wrote that she liked the fact that she had no idea who I was. She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN, and her office mates at the time watched a different morning show … ouch… The main thing we have in common is positive energy. She sees the good in everyone.” Although the couple maintained a relationship for years, they did not go public until 2013, when Roberts came out in a Facebook post.

Although the couple has been together for nearly two decades now, they have mostly kept their relationship private. When Roberts appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, she shared that Laign “doesn’t really like the spotlight.” She also opened up about her decision to come out in that 2013 post, which came amid her cancer battle. Acknowledging that her girlfriend prefers a more private life, she said, “she’s very, very supportive and she’s been right there beside me every step of the way. And it was actually the end of the year on my Facebook and I had been thanking my doctors, my nurses and my sister who was a perfect match and I said [to Amber] I want to say thank you.”

Now 16 years strong, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused Roberts and Laign to grow even closer. Speaking with PEOPLE in April of this year, the GMA host noted, “we’re going on 16 years now. We spent more time together this past year than in the previous 15 years combined. We’ve never been stronger.”