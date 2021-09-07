Robin Roberts is glad to be back! The longtime ABC News anchor returned to Good Morning America on Tuesday, Sept. 7 following a more than two-week-long planned absence. Roberts had last appeared on the morning television program on Thursday, Aug. 19, later revealing that she was taking a short hiatus.

Roberts celebrated her return to GMA with an inspirational message shared to social media as she headed back to the New York City studio, excitedly telling her glam squad in a video taped in her dressing room, “Good morning, and we’re back! We said we’d see you in September.” Filmed in her dressing room just before the news program kicked off, Roberts thanked her followers for “starting this new season with us.” She went on to read Psalm 1:1-3, “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever they do prosper,” before sharing an inspirational message with her glam squad in her dressing room.

We’re baaack! #GlamFam and I sure did miss you and we’re here with our #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/WWawvjM1PX — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 7, 2021

“You know what that means? That means we’re not worried. We’re not frustrated. We’re not wondering why something is taking so long. We are at peace, because we know that God is in control. When you do this, it says you will be like a tree planted by the water, which brings forth its fruit in its season. Doesn’t say it will bear fruit 365 days a year,” she said. “Now the question is, when you’re not in a producing season, a growing season, a harvest season, are you going to get discouraged? Are you going to think it’s never going to change? Are you going to lose your passion and give up on what God promised you? No. No. If you keep meditating on God’s word, keep your mind filled with thoughts of hope and faith, and without even trying, you’re going to come into your due season.”

Roberts ended the clip by telling her team, “Missed y’all,” adding, “I didn’t miss sweet Amber – I had two-and-a-half weeks with her,” referring to her longtime girlfriend Amber Laign. Her return to GMA was celebrated by many, with one person commenting, “Amen! Hope you had a wonderful vacation. I missed you too and the prayers for the day!” Another fan shared an adorable video of their toddler son reacting to Roberts’ return to GMA. Roberts replied to the tweet with, “Jack Jack just made my morning!! Thanks for sharing & plz let him know how much joy he brings me…great to be back for Jack.”

Roberts has been a member of the GMA team since 2005. Her brief hiatus from the show came amid a busy year for the co-anchor. Along with appearing daily on Good Morning America, Roberts hosts the Disney+ series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. She also had a week-long stint as Jeopardy! guest host from July 19 to July 23, with Roberts making history as the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host the beloved game show.