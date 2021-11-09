‘Good Morning America’: Ginger Zee Marks Career Milestone a Decade in the Making

It’s been 10 years since Ginger Zee’s first day on Good Morning America, and the chief meteorologist is celebrating a decade on the team. Sharing a photo from her first day on the ABC morning show juxtaposed with a current photo on Instagram, Zee marked Nov. 7, 2011 as her official start date so many years ago.

“TEN YEARS OFFICIALLY AT ABC NEWS,” she wrote, thanking friend and fellow journalist Brad Edwards for the reminder. “I would have so much to tell the young woman on the left… but I wouldn’t. It’s been too fun to live it all. Even the crappy parts. Storms really don’t last forever. Grateful for it all.” Joking about her dated look in the throwback photo, Zee added a wink emoji and wrote, “Ok, maybe I would tell her to be a little less heavy handed with the highlights.”

As she marks the special day in her career, Zee said she is “grateful AND more energized than ever to keep dreaming, doing and making it better than that woman on the right can even imagine.” Zee’s colleagues and friends from all over celebrated the special moment with her, with one person commenting, “Congrats on 10 years!! You set such a great example every day.” Another added, “So glad you made the decision to come to ABC. You’ve made a difference!!!”

Last month, Zee revealed she was taking on yet another title at ABC, adding managing editor of a brand new climate unit to her job description. “So excited to announce – I have a new title (Chief Meteorologist & managing editor of the climate unit) & my team is growing,” she wrote on Oct. 27 on Instagram. “Feels right to post this announcement with the desperate situation I’m seeing here in the Maldives (sea level rise & erosion has taken ground water supplies from 97% of their islands). We have an official climate unit now – and you’ll see big coverage next week.” Thanking her team of reporters and crew workers, Zee noted just how important it was to dedicate serious resources towards climate reporting amid the ongoing climate crisis. “I’m so proud of ABC’s commitment to telling these stories,” she concluded.