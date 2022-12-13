'GMA3': New Details Surface for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Return

After an awkward week on Good Morning America, ABC News has offered an update on the future for anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. In a memo sent to staff members, the network explained that Robach and Holmes' relationship is under an internal review. They will remain benched until that review is finished, at which time the network will decide whether or not to put them back on the air.

Robach and Holmes made national headlines this month when it was revealed that they were romantically involved, in addition to being co-anchors on GMA3. Last week, they were taken off the air to prevent them from being a "distraction," and that will not change any time soon. Reporters from E! News obtained a copy of the memo sent by ABC News president Kim Godwin to employees which explained that Robach and Holmes will remain on hiatus from GMA3 "pending the completion of an internal review."

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin continued. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

This memo comes a week after Robach and Holmes were first absent from GMA 3 on Monday, Dec. 5. At the time, stand-in anchors Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos simply said that Robach and Holmes had "the day off." Now, Godwin explains that there will be a "rotation of anchors" covering the desk while Robach and Holmes are under investigation.

While the idea of an internal review sounds unsettling, it's worth noting that previously reported comments by Godwin seemed to give Robach and Holmes the benefit of the doubt. According to Variety, Godwin pointed out to employees that Robach and Holme's "relationship is not a violation of company policy," and that her actions are not punitive but are about doing what is "best for the ABC News organization." Her main concern seemed to be that Robach and Holmes were becoming an "internal and external distraction."

Robach and Holmes are both in the process of divorcing their spouses as far as we know, but they have avoided the public eye since their cheating scandal took over social media. Good Morning America continues without them on weekday mornings on ABC.