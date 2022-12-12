'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Replacement Revealed

Good Morning America's third hour is undergoing some slight changes as ABC News leads a review into the drama surrounding co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The pair have been at the center of headlines following the Daily Mail's Nov. 30 report alleging they have been in a romantic relationship for the past six months, resulting in both Robach and Holmes being pulled from the air as the network conducts an internal review, with new faces to GMA3 stepping in as temporary replacements.

Although Robach and Holmes initially returned to GMA3 after the affair allegations first surfaced, they have been absent from the morning show ever since Dec. 5, when ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled their vacant seats. The reshuffling seems to be continuing, however. While Ramos is set to continue in the position for the foreseeable future, former CBS News personality DeMarco Morgan has since taken over co-hosting duties from Bentiez. Morgan joined Ramos for the Friday, Dec. 9 broadcast, which kicked off with Ramos enthusiastically sharing, "I'll take a little Gloria Estefan on a Friday afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to What You Need to Know on this Friday," before she explained that she and Morgan were "filling in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes." Morgan added that it was "good to see" both the ABC News correspondent and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

At this time, it remains unclear just how long Ramos and Morgan will be taking on hosting duties from Robach and Holmes, whose future on the show has been in limbo ever since reports of their romantic relationship first surfaced. Although it was initially believed the pair would face no repercussions, things seemed to change tune a bit on Dec. 5, when it was confirmed that Robach and Holmes would be removed from the air. ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers at the time that while Robach and Holmes' relationship was not "a violation of company policy," ABC News wanted "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction." Just days later on 8, reports surfaced that ABC's human resources and legal departments were leading a review into Robach and Holmes' relationship in an effort to determine if they breached their contracts. It is not known when that review is expected to conclude or when or if Robach and Holmes will return to GMA3.

Robach has been a member of the GMA team since 2012, when she joined as a correspondent. She went on to become the show's news anchor in 2014. Holmes joined GMA that same year. They have both since gone on to co-host GMA3: What You Need to Know, the third hour of Good Morning America.