'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Upset Major ABC Anchor

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has caused a major stir. Their alleged affair has even caused some behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America, as Page Six reported that Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation. This report comes as Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC decides its next course of action.

Page Six reported that Muir is particularly incensed about the talk surrounding Holmes and Robach. According to the outlet, he "wants no part" of the drama. A source said that Muir doesn't like how the coverage surrounding his co-workers' relationship has eclipsed the work that the GMA and ABC News teams have been doing. The insider said, "He's not having it. He's the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He's very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it."

The publication noted that they reached out to Muir's team for comment. In response, an ABC News spokesperson replied that "David is focused on the work, not any of this." Apparently, Muir isn't the only one who is upset with Holmes and Robach. Another insider said that "every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama." They added, "No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren't that close right now."

Muir and Robach also haven't been sharing the screen lately as both she and Holmes are keeping a low profile amid the scandal. While they originally appeared on a couple of broadcasts after the news of their alleged affair first broke, they were since taken off the air. Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, first told staffers in a memo that the two anchors would remain off the air as the network decided its next course of action. She also stressed in her message that Holmes and Robach did not violate company policy.

Later on, Godwin shared an updated and stated that the pair would remain off the air as the network conducts an "internal review." The statement read, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."