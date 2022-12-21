'GMA 3' Pulled From TV Amid Host Scandal — But Not for the Reason You Think

Viewers tuning in for Monday's broadcast of GMA3 were ultimately left searching elsewhere when Good Morning America's third hour was pulled from TV. The program was notably absent from its usual 1 p.m. ET timeslot. However, while GMA3 has been shrouded in scandal amid co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' reported affair, the missed broadcast was for a completely different reason.

Those who changed the channel to their local ABC programming for the daily broadcast were instead met with ABC News and World News Tonight's lead anchor David Muir's face for a breaking ABC News special report. On Monday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting, during which the committee voted to formally accuse former President Donald Trump of four crimes, including obstructing an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, making false statements and assisting or aiding an insurrection. Amid news that the committee would refer charges to the Justice Department, news stations interrupted their typical broadcast with the breaking news report. For ABC viewers, this meant missing out on Monday's GMA3, which has since continued the week with its normal broadcasts.

The Monday shakeup came amid ongoing scandal for the morning show as reports continue to swirl about Robach and Holmes. After the Daily Mail published photos of the pair together in late November, claiming they have been romantically involved for the past several months, the two co-hosts were removed from the show temporarily, with ABC News President Kim Godwin telling staffers at the time that ABC News wanted "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction."

Since being removed from the air, ABC News has also launched an investigation into Robach and Holmes' relationships. Being led by ABC's human resources and legal departments, the investigation is seeking to determine whether Robach or Holmes did anything to breach their contracts. The two will remain off the air until the investigation is complete, meaning they likely won't return to GMA3 until 2023. In their absence, GMA3 has welcomed a number of guests hosts to take Robach and Holmes' places. So far, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have filled in, along with DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally. Robach and Holmes have not commented on their alleged relationship or the ongoing investigation.