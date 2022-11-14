Gisele Bündchen Goes on Vacation With Jiu-Jitsu Teacher

Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life. According to multiple reports, the 42-year-old model, who recently divorced Tom Brady, was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen's kids, Benjamin and Vivan, were also with them at Kijo in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Bündchen has known Valente for at least a year and a half as she took lessons from him, according to TMZ. The two did a photoshoot together more than a year ago for Dust magazine, and Bündchen has talked about him on social media. In an Instagram post in February, Bündchen wrote, "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you [Valente Brothers] for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"

Gisele Bündchen enjoys Costa Rica dinner date with new man Joaquim Valente: pics https://t.co/YQrbKLui4H pic.twitter.com/8Xh8KGt6od — Page Six (@PageSix) November 14, 2022

Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady last month. She then went to Instagram to talk about her split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in her Instagram Story. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in 2009 after dating for three years. It was reported that Bündchen was not happy with Brady for returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. Before the divorce announcement, Bündchen spoke to Elle about wanting to do more in her career after being supportive of Brady's time in the NFL.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy," she said. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."