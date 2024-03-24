Gisele Bundchen Denies Cheating on Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen wants to clear the air about rumors surrounding her love life. In an interview with The New York Times, published March 23, Bündchen denied cheating on her husband, Tom Brady, before their divorce in 2022. She claimed, "That is a lie."

As the New York Times reports, the 43-year-old, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the retired NFL legend, also confirmed part of the second rumor about herself: she has begun dating again, and the relationship is a brand new one.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," Bündchen added. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

As for her new partner, she didn't reveal who it was. Media reports have suggested that Bündchen is currently dating Joaquim Valente, the family jiu-jitsu instructor.

Despite this, Bündchen did offer up a theory as to why the rumors seem to get traction, which she chalked up to the sexist attitude towards women in breakups, claiming that women are always held responsible when they leave relationships that aren't healthy.

She stressed that it is the same as any woman breaking up with a man, which is amplified in her case because she is so well known. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen said. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

Rather than dwell on the specifics of her previous relationship, Bündchen made a broader point: "No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

As part of an interview earlier this month, Bündchen touched on life after her split from Brady, which was finalized in October 2022. "Right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family," she told Robin Roberts in her IMPACT x Nightline special when asked if she will ever "open" her heart to anyone else. "I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

Bündchen continued, "It's definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it's not something that you – I don't think you wish for that, you know? But I think sometimes in life things happen."

"I feel so blessed because I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life," the model noted. "And now I get to create – it's a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson."