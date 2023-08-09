Gisele Bündchen Says 'Breakups Are Never Easy' After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her divorce from Tom Brady. The 43-year-old model recently spoke to Vogue Brasil about how she has kept a positive attitude following her breakup with the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback after being married for 13 years.

"I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," she said, per E! News. "Breakups are never easy." Bündchen went on to talk about protecting her mental health, saying, "I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams. I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."

Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October. At the time, Bündchen said, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

In March, Bündchen spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed that she and Brady "just wanted different things. Bündchen also said, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Bündchen and Brady share two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian 10. Brady also has a son — Jack, 15, — whom he shares with ex-Bridget Moynahan. "I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another, Brady said in an interview with E! News in June, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."