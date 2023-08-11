Gisele Bündchen Picked up From Airport by Joaquim Valente After Vacation

Gisele Bündchen was driven home from the airport on Friday morning by her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, further fueling rumors that they are dating. The model recently returned to Miami International Airport after a vacation to Brazil, as shown in a set of pictures released by TMZ. According to the outlet, Bündchen, 43, arrived from her flight at around 4:45 AM, and Valente allegedly met her curbside to pick her up in his truck. She is said to have quickly thrown her bags into the back of the pickup before jumping into the front seat and speeding off with him. Over the past few months, the two have been spotted often going on Costa Rican vacations together over the past few months, where they have been seen riding horses together and playing around together on a beach together. However, neither party has publicly admitted to dating the other.

As Bündchen arrives in the U.S., her ex-husband Tom Brady is reportedly dating fellow model Irina Shayk. An insider who spoke to Page Six after the new couple were photographed spending a weekend together at Brady's California home in July told the magazine their relationship is just "casual." "This is something new, and at the moment it's totally casual," the source reported. Brady divorced Gisele Bundchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Shayk, 37, is Brady's first public female friend since then. The couple first met at the lavish Sardinian wedding of wealthy art tycoon Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick, attended by Leonardo DiCaprio and Serena and Venus Williams in June.

Gisele Bündchen Picked Up At Airport By Joaquim Valente After Brazilian Vacation https://t.co/4hh56lHMQG — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2023

Even though a source told Page Six that Bundchen was "seeing red" over the timing of the meeting, an industry insider told the outlet that Bundchen was unfazed by it. "Gisele is the one who filed for divorce," the insider noted. "She could not be happier for Tom — she wants him to be happy." As Bundchen said earlier this month in an interview with Vogue Brasil, "breakups are never easy" due to her divorce and Brady's stepping up to the dating scene. "There's a whole media speculating every step of the way," she told the publication. "I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth." According to the magazine, Bundchen, who shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with Brady, is shifting from dwelling on the negative to concentrating on "my children, my health, and my projects and dreams."