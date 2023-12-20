Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Message About 'Cheating' After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady shared an interesting post about cheating. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback went to his Instagram Story to post a cryptic quote from Muhammad Ali, which was said during a speech he made at the United Nations in April 1978 about South Africa and the right against apartheid, per Fox News. The quote comes a little over a year after Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

"The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart," the post read. "A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man. A living heart means living man. A dead heart means a dead man. Regardless to a man's title. Regardless to a man's rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small."

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022. In June of this year, Brady spoke to Entertainment Tonight about co-parenting with his ex-wife. "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products," Brady said, per Fox News. "At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

Brady went on to talk about being in new situations while being a single parent. "You don't know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, 'All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it's worked for me, and the things that I've learned from, and now it's up to you, you gotta take it,'" the NFL legend explained. "'Now, you've got choices outside of the house ... go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect others. Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'"