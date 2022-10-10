Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have made a small change to a tattoo on her foot amid rumors that she and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are headed for a divorce. Bündchen, 42, had a crescent moon tattooed on her right ankle, but she changed it into a tree. The tattoo was visible in photos of Bündchen that surfaced Thursday.

Bündchen was spotted outside a building in Miami that houses legal offices, wearing cuffed jeans and a pair of flip-flops. The exposed ankle showed that a tattoo with a crescent moon and three stars was changed, reports Page Six. She had it edited to turn the moon into a tree, with the branches curling around the stars.

Gisele Bündchen makes change to tattoo amid Tom Brady divorce rumors https://t.co/n3fauHnIg2 pic.twitter.com/NJtSTPcWnK — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2022

It's unclear if the tattoo tweak has anything to do with Bündchen and Brady's relationship. She reportedly got the tattoo before she met Brady on a blind date in 2006. The Brazil-born star only has one other known tattoo, a shooting star on her left wrist, which is meant to honor her late grandmother.

"She died when I was young. When I first moved to New York, there were no stars in the sky, so to remind me of her I drew one on my wrist and kept it there for a month, and then had someone draw it in, which is why it's a little crooked," Bündchen told the New York Daily News several years ago. "It's held up pretty well... It helps me to remember her."

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009, but there have been divorce rumors swirling around their relationship for months. She reportedly was not happy about his decision to play another season in the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. His retirement lasted just 40 days, and he became the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game in history during the 2022 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bündchen and Brady, 45, have not publicly commented on their relationship status, but sources told Page Six on Oct. 4 that they have hired divorce lawyers. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," one source told the outlet. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be." Recent paparazzi photos have also shown Bündchen without her wedding ring.

Brady and Bündchen are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan.